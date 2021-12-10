Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.240-$0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $155 million-$160 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $165.62 million.Vera Bradley also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.700 EPS.

VRA stock remained flat at $$8.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,591. The stock has a market cap of $281.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.82. Vera Bradley has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $13.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.88.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

VRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 96.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 119,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,001 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 66.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 107,388 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 42,945 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 130.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,234 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 133.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile

Vera Bradley, Inc designs, produces, markets and retails accessories for women. Its products include handbags, accessories and travel and leisure items. The company operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley Direct (VB Direct), Vera Bradley Indirect (VB Indirect), and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment consists of sales of Vera Bradley products through Vera Bradley full-line and factory outlet stores in the United States; verabradley.com; the Vera Bradley online outlet site; and the Vera Bradley annual outlet sale in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

