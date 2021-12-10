Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,847 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $25,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 197.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.16 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.74 and a 12 month high of $61.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $210.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

