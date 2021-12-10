Victoria Oil & Gas (LON:VOG) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.00

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc (LON:VOG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4 ($0.05) and traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04). Victoria Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3.05 ($0.04), with a volume of 214,197 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Victoria Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,070.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of £7.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.

Victoria Oil & Gas Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the United Kingdom. The company holds 57% interest in the Logbaba gas and condensate project, which covers an area of 20 square kilometers located in Cameroon; and 75% interest in the Matanda Block covering an area of 1,235 square kilometers located in Cameroon.

