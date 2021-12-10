Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $233.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) to announce $233.18 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Victory Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $225.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.00 million. Victory Capital reported sales of $200.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Victory Capital will report full-year sales of $894.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $886.83 million to $903.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $986.38 million, with estimates ranging from $904.87 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Victory Capital.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Victory Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 16.85%.

In related news, Director Richard M. Demartini acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.30 per share, for a total transaction of $476,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,028. 10.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 16.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Victory Capital Company Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Victory Capital (VCTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.