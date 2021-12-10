Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $41.00. 1,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,224,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.

The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 35.98% and a negative return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $103.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Vir Biotechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,707 shares of company stock worth $4,614,853. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

