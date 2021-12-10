Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) traded down 4.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.80 and last traded at $41.00. 1,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,224,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.98.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.86.
The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of -1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.67.
In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 15,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $796,331.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 15,125 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.60, for a total transaction of $750,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,707 shares of company stock worth $4,614,853. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $104,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the second quarter worth $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 55.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.