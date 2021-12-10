Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Medifast in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in Medifast by 1,264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medifast during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Medifast by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $200.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $242.41. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.46 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $413.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.80 million. Medifast had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 87.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medifast, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Medifast’s payout ratio is 42.58%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 4,200 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $231.89 per share, for a total transaction of $973,938.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $395.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc engages in the provision of healthy living products and programs. It offers the OPTAVIA brand-a highly competitive and effective lifestyle solution centered on developing new healthy habits through smaller, foundational changes called micro-habits. The company was founded by William Vitale in 1981 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

