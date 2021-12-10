Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 85.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SEA by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,694,635,000 after purchasing an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,177,550,000 after purchasing an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 520.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $918,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,955,487 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $811,577,000 after purchasing an additional 222,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SEA by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,900,335 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $792,081,000 after purchasing an additional 165,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $254.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $321.41 and its 200 day moving average is $304.55. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $178.80 and a 12 month high of $372.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on SEA from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on SEA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on SEA from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.80.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

