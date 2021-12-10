Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Raises Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in First American Financial by 48.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in First American Financial in the second quarter worth $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in First American Financial by 121.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First American Financial by 729.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 258.1% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.43.

NYSE:FAF opened at $75.76 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $78.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.21.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.29. First American Financial had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.04%.

In other First American Financial news, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $774,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 15,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total transaction of $1,175,860.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

