Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

In related news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Vistra by 124.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,632,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,089,000 after purchasing an additional 9,763,243 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 8.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,637,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,364 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Vistra by 18.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,085,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vistra by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,132,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,956,000 after purchasing an additional 807,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in Vistra by 7.8% in the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 7,425,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,983,000 after purchasing an additional 536,123 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VST stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.02. 2,852,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,160. Vistra has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.70. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.35%.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

