VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Research Coverage Started at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VZIO. Barrington Research started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

VZIO opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.48. VIZIO has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that VIZIO will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO William T. Baxter sold 301,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $6,383,984.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 7,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $154,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,499,227 shares of company stock valued at $31,142,940.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

