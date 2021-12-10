VMware (NYSE:VMW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.190-$7.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.83 billion-$12.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.81 billion.VMware also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.960-$1.960 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on VMware from $180.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $172.00 to $135.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on VMware from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on VMware from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VMware has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $154.18.

VMware stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.80. 87,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. VMware has a 12-month low of $112.34 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 23.70% and a net margin of 16.05%. VMware’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that VMware will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $27.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. This is an increase from VMware’s previous dividend of $26.81.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $342,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VMware stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,318 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of VMware worth $77,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

