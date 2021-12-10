Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sharon O’keefe Sells 3,000 Shares

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total transaction of $175,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Sharon O’keefe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of Vocera Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00.

NYSE:VCRA opened at $58.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.93 and a twelve month high of $61.89.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. Vocera Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 29,547 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after purchasing an additional 145,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 188.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vocera Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,136,000.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

