Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) Raises Dividend to €0.15 Per Share

Volta Finance Limited (LON:VTA) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of €0.15 ($0.17) per share on Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Volta Finance’s previous dividend of $0.14. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of VTA stock opened at GBX 6.20 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a current ratio of 17.39. The company has a market capitalization of £2.27 million and a P/E ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.13. Volta Finance has a 52 week low of GBX 4.90 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.38 ($0.08).
Volta Finance Company Profile
Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Receive News & Ratings for Volta Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.