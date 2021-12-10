Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $8.42

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund (NYSE:IAE)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and traded as low as $8.08. Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund shares last traded at $8.11, with a volume of 33,600 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 1,318.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 32.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 55,546 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 67.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 135,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 54,811 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 90.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 790,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:IAE)

Voya Asia Pacific High Dividend Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

