W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Equities research analysts at Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $79.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. W. R. Berkley has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $84.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

