Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Lifted by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,089 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 913 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 3.7% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $17,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 131,332,067 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,520,449,000 after acquiring an additional 843,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,061,853 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,700,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,803,608 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,856,565,000 after acquiring an additional 983,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,834,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,210,285,000 after acquiring an additional 536,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after acquiring an additional 225,224 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $138.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,209,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $386.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In related news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 307,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.51, for a total transaction of $43,882,676.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock worth $689,823,874. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

