Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,759 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 173,571 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $25,183,416.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total transaction of $1,390,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,904,896 shares of company stock valued at $689,823,874 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $138.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $126.28 and a one year high of $152.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $143.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.21 billion, a PE ratio of 48.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

