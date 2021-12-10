Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Buys 9,215 Shares of Stock

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 9,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $433,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 266,967 shares of Warby Parker stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.68 per share, for a total transaction of $12,195,052.56.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 37,625 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,886,893.75.

Warby Parker stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. Warby Parker Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.83 and a fifty-two week high of $60.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.20.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The company had revenue of $137.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRBY. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $264,771,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $3,036,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $1,563,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter valued at $14,797,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

