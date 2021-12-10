Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,164 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,256 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.17% of Waters worth $39,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,507,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,059,627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $365,655,000 after purchasing an additional 26,373 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,010,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $349,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 830,503 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $343.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $238.63 and a 1-year high of $428.22.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

