Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) will report earnings of $1.66 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Watsco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.47. Watsco reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watsco will report full year earnings of $10.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.05 to $11.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watsco.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management bought a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,588,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its holdings in Watsco by 752.7% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Watsco by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $309.16. The company had a trading volume of 98,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,272. The business’s 50-day moving average is $292.91 and its 200-day moving average is $285.87. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 0.78. Watsco has a 52 week low of $217.72 and a 52 week high of $317.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

