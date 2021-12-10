WBH Advisory Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $77.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.74. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.