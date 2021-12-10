WBH Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 18,768 Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. WBH Advisory Inc. owned about 0.37% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the last quarter.

JAAA opened at $50.40 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.18 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48.

