Weber (NYSE:WEBR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEBR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.
NYSE WEBR opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. Weber has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Weber Company Profile
WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.
