Weber (NYSE:WEBR) PT Lowered to $14.00

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WEBR. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

NYSE WEBR opened at $12.27 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.52. Weber has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $668.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weber will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in Weber during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

