Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Up to $13.51

Shares of Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.51, but opened at $14.30. Weber shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 21,633 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on WEBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Weber from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Weber in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $157.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $668.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.87 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weber Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,327,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,420,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,814,000. 68.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weber Company Profile

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

