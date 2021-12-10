Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA Decreases Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lessened its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA’s holdings in Corning were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Corning by 249.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,737,951,000 after buying an additional 1,284,868 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,346,594 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,263,680,000 after buying an additional 1,242,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 882.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,347,725 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after buying an additional 1,210,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,609. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

GLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

