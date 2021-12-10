Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

