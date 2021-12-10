Wells Fargo & Company Begins Coverage on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

Stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.90% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.69.
Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $219.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $101.55 and a 12-month high of $124.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.12.
In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 294.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.
About AbbVie
AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.
