Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 200.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,239 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GDS were worth $4,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDS opened at $53.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.00. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 16.63% and a negative return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. Analysts predict that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. HSBC lowered their target price on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet cut GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.60.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

