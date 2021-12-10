Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,086 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.45% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,411,000 after purchasing an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,112,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 7.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after purchasing an additional 27,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 9.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,993,000 after purchasing an additional 23,690 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARCT opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day moving average is $41.01. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $444,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARCT shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

