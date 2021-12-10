Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) by 134.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DASH opened at $164.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.56 billion and a PE ratio of -45.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $201.23 and a 200 day moving average of $187.90. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DASH shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $206,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.77, for a total transaction of $8,670,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,678,536 shares of company stock valued at $2,167,547,589. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

