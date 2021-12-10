Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives $86.21 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.21.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 5.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.8% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 15.8% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,019,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,649. Welltower has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.71. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Welltower will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

