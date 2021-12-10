West Family Investments Inc. Acquires 5,798 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth $226,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.8% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 8.2% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 39,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.7% during the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the third quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.23. The firm has a market cap of $292.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.