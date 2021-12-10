West Family Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,743,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 180.3% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 975,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,680,000 after purchasing an additional 627,181 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Waste Management by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,159,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,427,000 after purchasing an additional 545,718 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,660,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth $36,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

NYSE:WM opened at $162.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.35. The stock has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.82. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.00.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 12,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total value of $1,816,567.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.