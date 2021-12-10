West Family Investments Inc. Has $822,000 Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 13.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,436 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Oracle from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Oracle from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.42.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead acquired 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.02 per share, with a total value of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 467,376 shares of company stock valued at $42,171,396 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL opened at $88.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95. The firm has a market cap of $243.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 217.87% and a net margin of 34.17%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.18%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

