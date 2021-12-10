West Family Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.6% of West Family Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 100,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $893,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $72.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.90 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 91.87%.

In related news, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,668,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.