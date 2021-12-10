West Family Investments Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,684 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $632.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $301.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $637.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $614.32.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.