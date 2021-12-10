WFA of San Diego LLC Buys New Holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,405,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,319,000 after acquiring an additional 761,356 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,657,000 after acquiring an additional 239,906 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,955,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,811,000 after acquiring an additional 272,886 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,670,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,739,000 after buying an additional 146,607 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,198,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,777,000 after buying an additional 87,453 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $75.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,984. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.21.

