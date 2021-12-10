WFA of San Diego LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

WFA of San Diego LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.4% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $168.89. The stock had a trading volume of 52,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,900. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

