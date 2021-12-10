WFA of San Diego LLC Invests $353,000 in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 9.2% in the third quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 30,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 401.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 92,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,159,000 after buying an additional 74,407 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 7.5% in the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 41,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Howard Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $531,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.20. 1,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,777. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.18. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $113.20. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.32. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 7.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities; Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

