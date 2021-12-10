WFA of San Diego LLC Lowers Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WFA of San Diego LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 0.9% of WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 57.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.13. 35,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,681. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.65. The company has a market cap of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.46, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dec 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.246 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.13%.

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

