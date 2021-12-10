Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter worth about $346,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 48.3% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $49.10.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

