Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) PT Raised to C$9.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) had its price target upped by Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WCP. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.50 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$10.08.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

Whitecap Resources stock opened at C$7.65 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.30. The stock has a market cap of C$4.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$4.46 and a 12-month high of C$8.00.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$728.10 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.1000001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.27%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.07 per share, with a total value of C$35,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,498,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,665,356.52. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong purchased 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.80 per share, with a total value of C$44,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 313,964 shares in the company, valued at C$2,134,955.20. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,970 shares of company stock worth $276,466.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.