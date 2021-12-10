Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.22

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.22 and traded as high as $7.64. Wienerberger shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 544 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on WBRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wienerberger presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter.

Wienerberger Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WBRBY)

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

