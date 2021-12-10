Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WOLTERS KLUWER is a leading global information services and publishing company. The company provides products and services globally for professionals in the health, tax, accounting, corporate, financial services, legal, and regulatory sectors. Wolters Kluwer maintains operations in over 33 countries across Europe, North America, and Asia Pacific and employs approximately 19,500 people worldwide. Wolters Kluwer is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Its shares are quoted on the Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. “

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HSBC downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolters Kluwer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS WTKWY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.89. 9,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,134. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.94. Wolters Kluwer has a twelve month low of $77.49 and a twelve month high of $118.04.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

