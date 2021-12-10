Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,315 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,506 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 363.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 156,884 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,930,000 after acquiring an additional 270,183 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 21.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,608,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,747,000 after acquiring an additional 465,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $31.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.85. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is -35.71%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $102,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $26,949.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

