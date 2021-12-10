Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.050-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.48 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.25.

Get Wolverine World Wide alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WWW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.61. 6,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.89. Wolverine World Wide has a 1 year low of $28.45 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a positive return on equity of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

In other news, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $26,949.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,078 shares of company stock worth $1,072,304 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $247,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 25.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 132.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 270,183 shares in the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Wolverine World Wide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolverine World Wide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.