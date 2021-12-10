Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Price Target Lowered to €60.00 at Morgan Stanley

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from €65.00 ($73.03) to €60.00 ($67.42) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Worldline from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Worldline in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Worldline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:WRDLY opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.03. Worldline has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $50.86.

Worldline SA engages in the provision of payment and transactional services. The firm serves the retails and merchants, financial institutions, manufacturing, transport, and public sectors. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Financial Services, and Mobility and e-Transactional Services.

