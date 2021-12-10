Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:WH)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock investors bought 3,279 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,293% compared to the typical daily volume of 137 call options.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at $534,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $633,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.6% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 293,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,564. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $53.58 and a one year high of $89.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.28.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

