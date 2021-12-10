X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Trading 0.1% Higher

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW)’s share price traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.43 and last traded at $50.40. 2,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 76,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.40 and a 200 day moving average of $50.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 143,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,982 shares during the period. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co grew its holdings in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the second quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 11,327,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 149.7% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter.

