Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 331,756 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 13,684,884 shares.The stock last traded at $4.04 and had previously closed at $4.04.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AUY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded Yamana Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.26.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.13.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.34 million. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.