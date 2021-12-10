YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GSHD. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the second quarter valued at about $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after buying an additional 434,071 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 149,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.11.

Shares of GSHD opened at $141.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 372.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.17. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,348 shares of company stock worth $18,234,710. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

